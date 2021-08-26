Japan's stocks set for higher open; South Korea's rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks were set for a mixed open on Thursday, as U.S. markets again surged to record highs. Meanwhile, investors look ahead to the Bank of Korea's upcoming rate decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was poised for a higher open as compared with its last close of 27,724.80. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,800 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,790.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was, however, set to open lower. Futures were at 7,461, against the previous close of 7,531.90.

South Korea's central bank is set to release its interest rate decision on Thursday. Analysts expect it will hike its rate — making it the first developed economy to do so in the pandemic era.

"The virus situation in Korea has deteriorated since the central bank's July meeting, when it gave strong signals that tightening was imminent," Capital Economics wrote in a recent note.

"However, the economy has become increasingly resilient to outbreaks, as businesses have learned to live with the virus," it said, adding that surging household debt and rising home prices are adding to financial stability issues.