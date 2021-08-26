Coinbase, Robinhood, ViacomCBS: CNBC’s Halftime Report traders answer your questions

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including whether to invest in Coinbase versus Robinhood, what stocks are best to hold for two years, and how long ViacomCBS will remain at current price levels.

Kourtney Gibson, president of Loop Capital Markets, said she would pick Coinbase as a way to gain exposure to the crypto space without having to invest in actual tokens.

"Coinbase gives you a hedged bet on the cryptocurrencies," Gibson said. "Make your money off the flows on that platform and the innovation from a technological perspective on that exchange."

