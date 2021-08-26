Education Department will cancel student debt for 115,000 borrowers

Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Washington, DC., February 3, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it will cancel $1.1 billion in student debt for 115,000 borrowers.

The relief will go to those who attended ITT Technical Institute, a for-profit school that is now defunct. The school is accused of misrepresenting itself and steering students into pricey private loans. These borrowers didn't finish their degrees and left the school after March 31, 2008.

"Today's action continues the Department's efforts to improve and use its targeted loan relief authorities to deliver meaningful help to student borrowers," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, in a statement.

The Education Department under the Biden administration has now canceled student debt for 563,000 borrowers, totaling $9.5 billion.

Still, President Joe Biden remains under pressure from Democrats, advocates and borrowers to go further and cancel $50,000 per borrower in student debt for all.