Ford to cut F-150 pickup truck production due to chip shortage

DETROIT — Ford Motor is once again cutting production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup truck and two other vehicles next week due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The automaker on Thursday confirmed its Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada and the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri will be down the week of Aug. 30. Oakville builds the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus crossovers. Kansas City assembles the F-150.

Ford also will cut two of three shifts next week at its Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan, which produces the F-150.

"Our teams continue making the most of our available semiconductor allocation, finding unique solutions to provide as many high-quality vehicles as possible to our dealers and customers," the company said in a statement.