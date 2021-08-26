Hong Kong-listed gaming giant Razer is considering a secondary listing in the U.S.

Tan Min Liang, the co-founder, CEO and executive director of Razer, at a press conference on the proposed listing of Razer at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong in Admiralty.

Gaming hardware company Razer is considering a secondary listing in the United States, CEO Min-Liang Tan told CNBC Thursday.

Razer, which makes laptops, PC peripherals and other products for gamers, is currently listed in Hong Kong. But the company was founded in the U.S., where it also headquartered, and makes most of its revenue there.

"I've definitely considered" a secondary listing in the U.S., Tan said in an interview. Gamers are asking "daily" why Razer doesn't already trade on a U.S. exchange, he added.

Tan said the company was "in the midst of internal discussions" on whether to go public in the U.S. "We've got nothing to announce at this point in time but it's something that we do look at."

Razer is one of many gaming companies that have flourished during the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown restrictions led to a surge in activity.

The firm saw first-half revenues jump 68% to $752 million this year. Razer also swung to a net profit of $31.3 million in the first six months of 2021, rebounding from a net loss of $17.7 million in the same period in 2020.

"The vast majority of business is actually out of the U.S., followed by Europe, and then Asia," which is "primarily" driven by sales in China, Tan told CNBC. "I would say the makeup is still 40-50% in the U.S."

While Razer is mostly known for its hardware business, the company is also heavily investing in software and services.

Razer's services division includes its Razer Gold virtual credits for gamers and Razer Fintech digital payments unit. The company recently shut down Razer Pay, its electronic wallet, to focus on processing payments for merchants.