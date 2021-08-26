GM confidentially surveyed white-collar workers on Covid vaccination status

The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, March 16, 2021.

DETROIT – General Motors has required all U.S. salaried employees to report their Covid-19 vaccination status as it and other companies across the country weigh whether or not to mandate the immunizations.

GM on Thursday confirmed it confidentiality asked its roughly 48,000 U.S. white-collar workers to disclose the information as a way to assess overall immunity levels and guide its safety protocols.

"The level of immunity is an important factor in determining when GM may need to increase or be able to relax or rescind certain COVID-19 safety protocols," the company said in an emailed statement.

The survey, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, went out earlier this month. Employees were required to respond by this past Monday. Those who said they were fully vaccinated needed to submit proof of their status.

GM and other automakers have not required workers to get vaccinated, but they have implemented safety protocols and procedures at facilities across the globe.