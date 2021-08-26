Here are the top 10 beach destinations for wealthy investors

Cancun and Daytona may draw spring breakers and Waikiki, honeymooners, but which beaches worldwide are millionaire magnets?

Hong Kong-based consulting firm Nomad Capitalist released its latest annual index of the top sandy spots that appeal to high-net-worth investors looking to not necessarily vacation but actually put down roots — and some cash — in the world's sunniest climes: the Nomad Beach Index for 2021.

The firm's first such effort in two years — it took a Covid-related hiatus in 2020 — the index for this year features a top 10 ranking that includes 24 beach destinations around the globe.

The firm graded beach destinations best suited for entrepreneurs, investors, stockbrokers and other high-net-worth individuals looking to invest, relocate and/or gain residency or citizenship. It aggregated data from more than 30 sources, ranking each on a scale from 1 to 50 to for beauty (30% of index ranking); services, taxes and immigration (20% each); and safety (10%). Thirty-six beaches were ranked in total.

The Cayman Islands tops this year's list, thank to its status as a Caribbean tax haven for investors who do not wish to deal with the complicated tax laws of other countries, according to Nomad Capitalist.

The company helps "seven- and eight-figure entrepreneurs [and] investors who want to have a second home [or] have a Plan B citizenship or residence, or all the above, [or] reduce taxes in some cases, although there's less of that this year," said founder Andrew Henderson. "With the pandemic, people are eager just to have a second place where they can go."