Shares of embattled EV start-up Lordstown Motors surge on appointment of ex-Icahn executive as CEO

The Lordstown Motors Corp. Endurance electric pickup truck sits on stage during an unveiling event in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Shares of Lordstown Motors surged Thursday after the embattled electric vehicle start-up named Daniel Ninivaggi, a longtime automotive veteran and former leader of Icahn Enterprises, as its new CEO.

The volatile stock was up by as much as 41.4% in intraday trading before leveling off to about $6.40 a share, an increase of 16.2% Thursday afternoon. The stock has ranged from a low of $4.77 a share to as high as $31.80 a share during the past 52 weeks.

The appointment of Ninivaggi, whose experience prior to working for billionaire Carl Icahn was largely in automotive suppliers, is effective immediately, the company said. He will retain his position as chairman of auto supplier Garrett Motion, according to a Lordstown spokeswoman.

"The Board is enthusiastic about Dan's appointment as CEO. We are impressed with his broad automotive background, track record, strategic thinking, and team-oriented leadership talent. Furthermore, his capital markets expertise and investment proficiency will be invaluable in navigating the company through its commercial ramp-up, capital allocation and growth phase," David Hamamoto, chairman of the Lordstown Board CEO Search Committee, said in a statement.