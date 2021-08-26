CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley upgrades Zoom Video, says growth worries are overblown

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Eric Yuan, founder and chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., center, reacts while ringing the opening bell during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Zoom reported net income of $7.6 million on revenue of $331 million for the year ended January, and is now worth nine times the $1 billion valuation it secured after a funding round two years ago.
The bull case for Zoom Video is still intact even as many office workers have returned to work, according to Morgan Stanley.

