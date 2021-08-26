Most retirees will need long-term care. These are the best ways to pay for it

JGI/Tom Grill | Tetra images | Getty Images

However, it can be tricky to prepare and pay for services, financial experts say. Typically, advisors start by reviewing the cost of long-term care in a client's area. While some retirees can pay out-of-pocket, others may prefer to share the risk by purchasing an insurance policy.

Long-term care insurance

Long-term care insurance may cover all or a portion of services, and the premiums depend on someone's age, gender, health, location and more. For example, the average premium for initial benefits worth $165,000 (growing 1% to 5% per year) for a healthy 55-year-old man may cost $1,375 to $3,685 per year, according to the American Association of Long-Term Care Insurance. A healthy 55-year-old woman may spend $2,150 to $6,400 per year for the same coverage. However, there's a 50% chance someone won't ever need their policy, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance estimates, and premium hikes can be costly. "Typically, premiums go up 5% and they impose increases every five years," said Brian Schmehil, CFP and director of wealth management at The Mather Group in Chicago.

Hybrid long-term care coverage

A hybrid long-term care policy is another option. These policies are part life insurance or an annuity and part long-term care coverage. Retirees may purchase a policy with an upfront payment, eliminating the risk of future premium increases, and their heirs may receive a death benefit if they don't need long-term care. "I've heard people describe it as just another way of taking a sliver of what they saved and managing risks that way," Koeppel said. "It does give people that peace of mind that they're covered."

It may be tougher to compare prices for a hybrid long-term policy than standalone long-term care coverage. However, a retiree may save money by trading in an existing life insurance policy or annuity through a so-called 1035 exchange, allowing them to bypass taxes on the embedded gains in their old products.

Other options

Retirees with a sizable health savings account may use their pre-tax funds to cover long-term care premiums or expenses. Moreover, those who itemize deductions may write-off long-term care expenses above 7.5% of their adjusted gross income on their taxes. Low-income retirees with assets below certain thresholds may be eligible for long-term care services through Medicaid. However, there is a five-year "look-back" for those attempting to gift or spend down assets to qualify.

Long-term care overhaul