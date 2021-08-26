'How can you not be' bullish on Peloton, trader asks ahead of quarterly earnings

Peloton is out with its quarterly report after the bell.

Earlier this week, the company restarted sales of its lower-cost redesigned treadmill after a safety recall in May. The stock has also been under pressure this year with reopening trades taking leadership over stay-at-home plays.

Still, Wall Street is bullish on the name. The stock has 22 buy ratings and just two sells, according to FactSet data.

"How can you not be [bullish]?" Todd Gordon, founder of Inside Edge Capital Management, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday before Peloton reported. "People are trying to call the end of this pandemic, and the reality is I think we're going to have to live with this for a while."