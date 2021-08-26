Finding Covid origins requires 'radical and complete transparency,' Singapore's foreign minister says

SINGAPORE — It is important to know the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic — but that's not possible without "radical and complete transparency," said Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

"Let me speak as a scientist, or as a doctor: What we need is radical and complete transparency. Without everyone sharing the data and being able to analyze it critically, it will be almost impossible to really get down to the bottom of this," Balakrishnan told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"It is important, etiology is important, not for political or diplomatic reasons — it's for the future. We need to know how these things happen, where the next outbreak is going to be, what the likely dynamics of these future pandemics will be," he added.

Balakrishnan was a medical doctor before entering politics two decades ago. In May, the minister told CNBC that Covid is endemic and won't go away completely — an assessment increasingly shared by governments and health officials globally.

The virus that caused Covid infections first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.