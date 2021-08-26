Social media is the most popular source of investment ideas for young investors, CNBC survey finds

Tom Werner | DigitalVision | Getty Images

For young investors, social media rules. In fact, it is the most popular way they are researching investment ideas, according to a new CNBC/Momentive Invest in You survey. Thirty-five percent of 18-to-34-year-olds said they use social media to look into possible investments, while 25% cited conversations with family and friends, and 24% said financial guidance or investment websites. Only 7% said they gather research through direct discussions with a broker or financial advisor.

However, financial experts warn that if you are going to get advice from TikTok, Instagram or another platform, do additional homework. Professionals can be vetted through background checks, but it is harder to discern the motivation of someone making stock recommendations online. "On social media, everybody can jump in, regardless of who they are, what their background is, what their experiences are," Winnie Sun, co-founder and managing director of Irvine, California-based Sun Group Wealth Partners. Here's how to navigate the slew of recommendations.

Find financial experts

Financial advisors are trained on money matters, and many have a social media presence. According to a 2020 survey by Putnam Investments, 36% of advisor respondents had hosted or participated in a LinkedIn Live session, for instance. Vet those you follow. Brokers and brokerage firms can be looked up on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority website and investment advisors can be checked out on the Securities and Exchange Commission site.

To verify a certified financial planner's background, go to the CFP Board's website. For other professional designations, go to the FINRA page that lists them, along with links to the designation organizations. That may lead you to a way to check out an individual.

Tread carefully

Go a step further

There's nothing wrong with getting excited about an investment or financial tip you are hearing about on social media. The key is to supplement it with your own research. "You should consult established, reputable and trusted resources before making any financial decisions," TIAA Bank chief information officer John Elton said.

It also helps to consult a financial professional about your ideas. If you don't have one and want a do-it-yourself approach to your investing, it still wouldn't hurt to have a free consultation with one for a second opinion, Sun added.

Use 'play' money