Xiaomi acquires autonomous driving firm as it looks to boost nascent electric vehicle business

A Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi store on June 22, 2021 in Shanghai, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi has acquired an autonomous driving start-up, jumping into an extremely competitive area, while trying to diversify its business beyond smartphones.

Xiaomi said Wednesday it had acquired Deepmotion for around $77.37 million to "enhance the technological competitiveness" of its electric vehicle business.

In March, Xiaomi announced plans to launch an electric vehicle business and invest $10 billion over the next 10 years.

The acquisition could help bring autonomous driving features to the cars Xiaomi eventually produces, a feature being developed by many automakers for next-generation electric vehicles.