Asia-Pacific markets set to trade cautiously ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole

SINGAPORE — Stock futures in Asia-Pacific pointed to a muted open on Friday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak.

SPI futures in Australia traded down 0.14% and was a touch lower from the benchmark ASX 200's previous close at 7,491.2.

Nikkei futures were also lower than the Japanese index's last close at 27,742.29, indicating to likely losses when markets open.

The highly anticipated Jackson Hole symposium from the Fed will be held virtually on Friday. Investors are expecting to hear what Powell thinks about the state of the U.S. economy and how he might guide the central bank's exit from the measures it took to rescue the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic.