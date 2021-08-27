CDC director says schools with large Covid outbreaks generally aren't following federal mask and vaccine guidance

Children participate in an activity in class at the Xavier Academy on August 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. In-person classroom sessions are resuming and schools around Houston are requiring mask mandates, keeping in accordance with CDC guidelines.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday that recently reopened schools that are already struggling with large-scale Covid outbreaks generally aren't following federal guidelines that recommend students and staff wear masks indoors and get vaccinated when eligible.

Pediatric Covid hospitalizations in the U.S. reached their highest reported levels this week, and Walensky said school closures will occur in districts with insufficient safeguards to block community spread of the virus. Speaking at a White House Covid-19 briefing, Walensky called on schools to adopt a multi-layered approach that also includes social distancing, enhanced ventilation and Covid testing to prevent outbreaks in schools.

"I want to strongly appeal to those districts who have not implemented prevention strategies and encourage them to do the right thing to protect the children under their care," Walensky said. "In our outbreak investigations, large-scale quarantines, or large number of cases are generally occurring in schools because schools are not following our guidance."