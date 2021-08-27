CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Friday market notes: Stocks rise on Fed Chair Powell’s speech, but will the momentum continue?

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell plays good cop following the regional Fed presidents pressing a tougher line on the taper. The Fed officials stated eagerness to start pulling back on stimulus allowed Powell to seem net-dovish by acknowledging economic progress and supporting a pullback in quantitative easing while also arguing inflation will recede and eventual rate hikes are a wholly separate, distant call from the taper plans.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli’s Thursday market notes: Stocks retreat amid Fed summit, but tapering doesn’t have to be scary
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Wednesday market notes: S&P 500 hits 4,500, pushing against a key level for investors
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Tuesday market notes: Stocks’ swift rebound shows investors are aggressively buying the dip
Michael Santoli
Read More