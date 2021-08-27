Watch Fed Chair Powell deliver his key Jackson Hole economic speech live

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his much-anticipated speech Friday morning as part of the central bank's virtual Jackson Hole symposium.

Markets do not expect Powell to break any major ground with the speech, but it nonetheless will give him an opportunity to provide his view on the economy as well as the appropriate policy response going forward.

The Fed could soon announce its intention to pull back on its $120 billion a month bond-buying program, though interest rate hikes are likely a good deal off in the future.

