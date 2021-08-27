What to watch today: Stock futures rise ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Gap (GPS) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 70 cents per share, beating the 46 cents consensus estimate, and the apparel retailer's revenue was also above Wall Street forecasts. Gap also raised its full-year guidance, largely on the strength of its Old Navy and Athleta brands. The stock rallied 8.5% in premarket trading. Big Lots (BIG) shares tumbled 9.5% in premarket trading after it missed top and bottom-line estimates for its latest quarter. Big Lots earned $1.09 per share, 3 cents shy of analyst forecasts, and its comparable store sales slid a greater-than-expected 13.2%. The company also said it was hit by supply chain issues and inflation pressures. Hibbett Sports (HIBB) jumped 6% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected sales and profit for its latest quarter, and raising its full-year forecast. Hibbett earned $2.86 per share, almost double the $1.44 consensus estimate. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) plunged 13% in premarket trading after it fell 3 cents short of Wall Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share. The discount retailer's revenue fell short as well, with comparable store sales falling 28% from a year earlier. HP Inc. (HPQ) beat estimates by 16 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, though revenue fell below analyst forecasts. The personal computer and printer maker saw the worldwide chip shortage hurt its ability to meet demand, with the company saying it is selling everything it can produce. HP lost 4.6% in premarket action. Dell Technologies (DELL) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, 21 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping analyst projections. Dell benefited from the ongoing boom in demand for personal computers and said it is dealing successfully with supply chain challenges. However, the stock fell 1.8% in the premarket. Workday (WDAY) earned an adjusted $1.23 per share for its latest quarter, with the provider of cloud-based human resources and financial software also reporting better-than-expected revenue. Subscription revenue jumped more than 23% from a year earlier. Workday shares surged 7% in premarket trading. Marvell Technology (MRVL) came in 3 cents above estimates with an adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share. However, the chip maker's revenue merely matched Street forecasts, and its cost of goods sold jumped from a year earlier. Shares slid 3.6% in the premarket. VMWare (VMW) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the $1.64 consensus estimate, while the enterprise software company's revenue was slightly above Wall Street forecasts. However, cloud business revenue did fall short of some analyst forecasts, and shares slid 5.7% in the premarket

WATERCOOLER