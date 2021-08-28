Biden says an attack at the airport in Kabul is 'highly likely' in the next 24 to 36 hours

U.S. Marines take a moment to rest at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday that his national security team warned an attack at the airport in Kabul is "highly likely in the next 24-36 hours."

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high," Biden said, adding that he directed U.S. commanders to "take every possible measure to prioritize force protection."

The latest threat assessment follows a U.S. drone strike that killed two high-profile ISIS-K members.

"I said we would go after the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we have," Biden said of the drone strike. "This strike was not the last," he added. "We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay," the president said.