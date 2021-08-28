U.S. drone strike kills two high-profile ISIS members following deadly attack in Kabul

U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby (R) and Army Major General William Taylor (L), Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations, participate in a news briefing at the Pentagon on August 23, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon said Saturday that two high-profile ISIS-K targets were killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan. The development comes less than two days after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive near the gates of Kabul's airport, resulting in the deaths of 13 American service members.

The Pentagon said the strike targeted two ISIS-K members believed to be involved in planning attacks against U.S. forces in Kabul. Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said Saturday that there were no known civilian casualties following the strike.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the U.S. did not notify nor coordinate with the Taliban ahead of the strike. He added that the Defense Department did not notify other countries in the region nor U.S. lawmakers.

The latest revelation comes as Western forces complete a colossal humanitarian evacuation mission, which is slated to end in three days.

"We are going to complete this mission by the end of the month," Kirby said, adding "nothing has changed about the timeline for us."

"We will do this in as safe and orderly way as possible and that includes being able to continue to evacuate right up until the end," Kirby said.