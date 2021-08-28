Walmart should be under tighter scrutiny because of wrongful firing of employee with Down syndrome, EEOC says

Exterior view of a Walmart store on August 23, 2020 in North Bergen, New Jersey. Walmart saw its profits jump in latest quarter as e-commerce sales surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

A jury found Walmart broke the law when it fired a longtime employee with Down syndrome. Now, the U.S. Equal Employment Commission wants the judge to put the nation's largest private employer on notice to stop that from happening again.

In a motion filed Friday, the federal agency said Walmart should be under tighter oversight for the next five years and be required to make clear in company policies that employees with disabilities are entitled to reasonable accommodations.

Plus, the EEOC said, Walmart should be forced to post a sign about the lawsuit and its actions at more than 100 stores. A draft of the memo, which the EEOC made and shared with the judge, lays out why the company was wrong to fire Marlo Spaeth, a longtime employee — and uses it as a cautionary tale about the consequences of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The federal agency is asking for the memo to be posted in the region where Walmart violated the ADA.

A judge will ultimately decide whether or not to grant the injunctive measures.

Walmart is reviewing the filing, company spokesman Randy Hargrove said.

In a previous statement, he said Walmart's leaders and managers "take supporting all our associates seriously and for those with disabilities, we routinely accommodate thousands every year."