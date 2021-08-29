Bidens to meet with families of fallen U.S. service members after deadly attack in Kabul

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One upon arrival at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on July 1, 2021, as they travel to Surfside, Florida.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled Sunday to Dover Air Force Base to view the dignified transfer of the remains of the U.S. service members killed in Kabul last week.

A dignified transfer is a solemn process in which the remains of fallen service members are carried from an aircraft to an awaiting vehicle. A dignified transfer is conducted for every U.S. service member killed in action.

The Pentagon on Saturday released the names of the 13 U.S. service members killed as the result of a suicide bomber attack while conducting a humanitarian evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

The president and first lady will also meet privately with the families of the fallen before observing the movement of the 13 American flag-draped caskets.

The August 26 attack near the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier, is under investigation.

The fallen include:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.