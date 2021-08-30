U.S. ends 20-year war in Afghanistan with final evacuation flights out of Kabul

WASHINGTON — America's longest war is over.

The United States finished its withdrawal efforts from Kabul's airport, the Pentagon said Monday, effectively ending a 20-year conflict that began not long after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The last C-17 military cargo aircraft departed Hamid Karzai International Airport Monday afternoon, according to U.S. Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, completing a massive evacuation effort that flew more than 116,000 people out of Afghanistan over the past two weeks.

"While the military evacuation is complete, the diplomatic mission to ensure additional U.S. citizens and eligible Afghans who want to leave continues," added McKenzie, who oversees the U.S. military mission in the region.

As of early Monday, U.S. and allied forces evacuated 1,200 people out of the Afghan capital on 26 military cargo aircraft flights in a 24-hour period, according to the latest figures from the White House. Since the mass evacuations began on Aug. 14, approximately 116,700 people have been airlifted out of Afghanistan.

About 122,300 people have been evacuated since the end of July, including about 5,500 U.S. citizens and their families. McKenzie said that there were no Americans on the last five flights out of Kabul.

"We were not able to bring any Americans out, that activity probably ended about 12 hours before our exit. Although we continue the outreach and would have been prepared to bring them on until the very last minute, but none of them made it to the airport," McKenzie said.

Earlier on Monday, as many as five rockets were intercepted by U.S. missile defenses near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the site where U.S. forces are sprinting to carry out final evacuation flights since the

Taliban gained control of the country two weeks ago.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that President Joe Biden was briefed on the rocket attack and reconfirmed that commanders should prioritize the protection of U.S. forces on the ground.

The Pentagon said Saturday that it had begun its retrograde process — the withdrawal of U.S. service members. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that less than 5,000 service members remain in Afghanistan, adding that the U.S. would no longer provide an exact number due to security conditions.

On Monday, Kirby said the U.S. is communicating with the Taliban about the evacuation mission.

"Our commanders on the ground remain in communication with Taliban leaders around the airfield to deconflict and to prevent miscalculations and misunderstandings, and so far that communication has been effective," Kirby said during a Pentagon briefing.

When asked about the security situation, Kirby described the threats as dynamic but added that the U.S. will "maintain the capability to protect ourselves and defend ourselves as we continue to complete the retrograde."

A State Department spokesman said Saturday that approximately 250 Americans are still seeking evacuation.