Australian miner Fortescue's shares soar after reporting record profit

Shares of Australian miner Fortescue soared over 6% on Monday, as the mining giant reported full-year profits that hit another record high.

Net profit after tax reached $10.3 billion, up 117% from a year ago, the firm said. This is the second straight year of record profits for the company.

Its full-year revenue was $22.3 billion – 74% higher than the previous year.

It will be paying out total dividends of 3.58 Australian dollars per share, an increase of 103% over last year.

The firm's shares were last up 6.6% on Monday.

Analysts have been bullish on miners, as iron ore prices surged this year, boosting profits for mining companies.