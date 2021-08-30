CDC scientist says there's limited data to evaluate Covid booster doses for general population

A nurse gives Sherri Trimble, 15, a shot of the vaccine at a vaccination clinic at Health First Medical Centre in Melbourne, Florida.

A new CDC presentation says the data needed to properly evaluate Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for the general population is limited — even as U.S. President Joe Biden pressures health officials to clear the shots for wide distribution beginning the week of Sept. 20.

Slides published ahead of a presentation at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group meeting Monday suggest the panel may limit its initial endorsement of extra shots to vulnerable groups and health-care workers.

Several studies suggest the authorized Covid vaccines remain effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization but may be less effective in preventing infection or mild symptomatic illness, according to the slides submitted by CDC scientist Dr. Sara Oliver. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting Monday to consider booster shots for all eligible Americans. They are also scheduled to vote on endorsing the Food and Drug Administration's final approval of Pfizer's vaccine.

Since the highly contagious delta variant first appeared, vaccine efficacy has ranged between 39% and 84%, according to the presentation, which referenced several separate studies. One study looking at health-care workers and first responders showed overall vaccine efficacy fell to around 65% in July – down from about 90% in February, according to the slides. Israel data shows the efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine has fallen to as low as 39% in that country.

Scientists have said the vaccines' effectiveness wanes over time, and the delta variant is a hardier strain that is able to break through that protection.

It is "important to monitor trends of effectiveness by severity of disease over time," the slides said.

The slides noted that it is not uncommon for vaccines to require several doses. Vaccinations for Hepatitis B and HPV, for example, require a third dose after six months.

Once booster shots are available, nursing home residents, health-care providers and the elderly — the first groups to get vaccinated in December and January — are likely to be prioritized for the extra shots, the CDC slides suggested.

The CDC emphasized that vaccinating the unvaccinated should be a "top priority," adding delivery of booster doses to vaccinated individuals should not deter outreach to those who remain unprotected from the virus.