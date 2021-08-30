Budget reconciliation offers new opportunity for paid family leave. 'People have been imagining this forever,' expert says

House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a rally organized by the “Paid Leave for All” cross-country bus tour on Aug., 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this month, Paid Leave for All wrapped up a two-week nationwide campaign tour that included 10 states and 14 stops.

The goal was to raise awareness for paid family and medical leave for all working Americans.

Now, these advocates see a rare window to get proposed changes through in upcoming budget reconciliation.

"We think the next four weeks are going to be a sprint, and we think this is the year that it has to happen," said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for All.

More from Personal Finance:

These tax credits could boost refunds for low-income families this year

Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget plan includes major help for families with kids

National eviction ban struck down, but renters still have options

The group's campaign was started in late 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. But the broader fight for paid family leave dates back to the passage of the Family and Medical Leave Act in 1993.

The Covid-19 pandemic helped raise the conversation on federal paid family leave. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided emergency paid leave to qualifying families, though that expired at the end of last year. Notably, that program provided a tax credit to employers.

That measure had broad bipartisan support. But other proposals, notably the FAMILY Act and President Joe Biden's platform, have not been as widely embraced.

"Republicans speak very glowingly about the idea of paid leave," said Kathleen Romig, senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.