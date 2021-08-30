House panel investigating Capitol riot plans to ask telecom firms to preserve Trump allies' phone records

Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors, January 6, 2021.

The House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol invasion is preparing to ask telecommunications companies to preserve the phone records of some staunchly pro-Trump Republican lawmakers.

Multiple sources told NBC News that the list of names to be submitted to the telecoms firms — including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Florida's Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks of Alabama — is still evolving.

That list was first reported earlier Monday by CNN, citing sources who said the members were targeted due to their links to former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally outside the White House on Jan. 6.

The other Republicans named in the list are Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Ohio's Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Pennsylvania's Scott Perry.

A spokesman for the Jan. 6 select committee declined to confirm the reporting.