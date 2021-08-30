House panel investigating Capitol riot plans to ask telecom firms to preserve Trump allies' phone records
- The House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol invasion is preparing to ask telecommunications companies to preserve the phone records of some pro-Trump lawmakers.
- Multiple sources told NBC News that the committee's list of names — including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Florida's Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks of Alabama — is still evolving.
The House select committee investigating the deadly Capitol invasion is preparing to ask telecommunications companies to preserve the phone records of some staunchly pro-Trump Republican lawmakers.
Multiple sources told NBC News that the list of names to be submitted to the telecoms firms — including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Florida's Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks of Alabama — is still evolving.
That list was first reported earlier Monday by CNN, citing sources who said the members were targeted due to their links to former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally outside the White House on Jan. 6.
The other Republicans named in the list are Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Ohio's Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Pennsylvania's Scott Perry.
A spokesman for the Jan. 6 select committee declined to confirm the reporting.
So far, everyone on the select committee's list had also voted to object to key states' Electoral College results when Congress met to confirm President Joe Biden's victory.
Those votes were cast after hundreds of Trump supporters forcibly broke into the Capitol, forcing a joint session of Congress into hiding and temporarily derailing the process of certifying the election results. More than 500 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
The latest steps in the investigation of the riot were revealed after the committee announced it was demanding reams of records from 15 different social media companies and at least 30 of Trump's close allies.
Brooks, who told the crowd at the pre-riot rally that "today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass," called the select committee's actions a "total waste of taxpayer money" in response to CNN's article.
This is developing news. Please check back for updates.