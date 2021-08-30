CDC panel unanimously endorses full approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for people 16 and older

Roberto Ortega, 16, awaits the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine administered by Registered Nurse Amy Berecz-Ortega from AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles, California on August 17, 2021.

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group on Monday unanimously endorsed the full approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for Americans age 16 and older.

The endorsement by the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices comes a week after the Food and Drug Administration granted the shot full approval. The approval – the first in the United States to win the coveted designation – spurred a new wave of vaccine mandates from private corporations and schools across the nation.

While the recommendation isn't binding, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to accept the panel's endorsement shortly.

Prior to full approval, the mRNA vaccine, which is being marketed as Comirnaty, was on the U.S. market under an emergency use authorization that was granted by the FDA in December. Since then, more than 209 million of the Pfizer shots have been administered, according to data compiled by the CDC.