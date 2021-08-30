Hate crimes against Asian and Black people rise sharply in the U.S., FBI says

Signs against violence against Asians are posted in front of a store in Chinatown on March 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The number of reported hate crimes nationwide against Asian and Black people sharply increased in 2020, according to new FBI data released Monday.

Hate crimes targeting people of Asian descent rose by a whopping 70% last year compared to the number of such incidents in 2019, the FBI said.

That increase coincided with the outbreak in the United States of the Covid-19 pandemic, which some racists have unjustly blamed on Asian Americans because of the coronavirus' origin in China. Rhetoric attacking the Chinese government from former President Donald Trump and his allies contributed to the anti-Asian American sentiment.

But the actual number of incidents targeting people of Asian descent last year was relatively small, with 274 crimes, compared to the number of incidents targeting Black people.

In 2020, there were 2,755 incidents targeting Black or African American people in the U.S. — a nearly 40% spike from the year before — making them the most targeted racial group by a wide margin, according to the FBI.