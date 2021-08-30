Krispy Kreme doubles its free doughnut incentive for vaccinations

So, what's better than one free doughnut? Two free doughnuts.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Krispy Kreme is upping the ante to get vaccinated. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, the company is offering anyone with a vaccination shot two free doughnuts instead of just one.

In March, Krispy Kreme was one of the first businesses to roll out a nationwide Covid vaccine incentive, offering a free glazed doughnut to any adult with a vaccination card.

Since then, the company said it has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts. (The offer stands through the remainder of the year.)

"We all hoped we'd be near the end of this pandemic by now," Krispy Kreme's Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. "We're not.

"So, please consider getting vaccinated if you've not done so already," he added. "And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks."

From free food to cash prizes, incentives have become increasingly important to encourage more people to vaccinate.