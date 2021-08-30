Many unemployed parents plan to return to work. These tips can help them refresh their job skills

Even as the delta variant of Covid-19 upends return to work and school plans, many parents who are now sidelined are plotting a return to work.

About 81% of parents who are looking for job openings are planning to do so for financial reasons, according to a new survey conducted by job search website FlexJobs.

Top factors of those surveyed include that they miss working (39%) and expect more flexible work arrangements post-pandemic (34%). Other reasons they cited include needing health-care benefits, having kids in school and believing companies are more family-friendly.

Just 18% of parents said they feel conflicted about returning to work, while 6% said they feel unprepared or not ready.

More from Personal Finance:

What to think about before you quit your job amid the Great Resignation

Pandemic pushes search for remote jobs up 460%

55% of Americans anticipate looking for a new job

FlexJobs' survey was conducted between July and August and included more than 500 parents who are unemployed and planning to return to work.

Notably, 75% of respondents said finding the right fit was key.

Other top concerns included finding adequate pay, with 49%; explaining resume gaps, 40%; changing careers, 35%; not having interviewed in a long time, 34%; ageism, 33%; or having out-of-date skills, 31%.

Even so, 66% said they feel optimistic about their job search prospects in the next six months, versus 12% who were pessimistic and 22% who were neutral.

If you're a parent who's looking to rejoin the work force, the key is to have a strategy in place that can help address the worries that may come up during the job search process, said Brie Reynolds, career development manager at FlexJobs.