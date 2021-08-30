These overlooked, 'Fed-proof' August laggards could be due for a bounce

Some of August's duds could be setting up for a strong end to the year.

That's according to two market analysts who told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that the retail trade should pick up steam for the rest of 2021 as back-to-school and holiday shopping return.

"Consumers are sitting on a ton of cash," between $3 trillion and $5 trillion in excess savings, Federated Hermes portfolio manager Steve Chiavarone said.

"Wages are moving up at a nice clip. And while delayed in some places, we think back to school and back to work are not at all canceled, so we think areas of consumer spending like apparel, electronics are going to be really strong in this back-to-school season," he said.

Chiavarone added that while in lockdown in 2020, consumers spent 5% more on holiday shopping than they did the prior year. Now, with more pent-up demand and Covid-19 delta variant case counts potentially peaking, this holiday season could be even bigger, he said.

The charts support that thesis, Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson said in the same interview, pointing to a graphic of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY), up less than 1% in August versus the S&P 500's more than 2.5% gain.