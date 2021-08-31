Taiwan is banking on a homegrown Covid vaccine as it struggles to secure supplies

Taiwan is banking on a homegrown Covid-19 shot to speed up its inoculation program as the island and many countries struggle to secure vaccine deliveries from major drug companies.

The locally produced Covid vaccine from Medigen Vaccine Biologics was rolled out last week, with President Tsai Ing-wen receiving her first shot of the two-dose vaccine last Monday.

Medigen's vaccine was developed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. The vaccine — like the one from Novavax — is based on a technology called recombinant protein, which uses a part of the coronavirus protein to induce an immune response.

In the past week, around 600,000 people in Taiwan were inoculated with the Medigen vaccine, the company's Chief Executive Charles Chen told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

Some critics have questioned the approval of Medigen's vaccine. Health authorities cleared the vaccine for emergency use in July after completing only phase two clinical trials in Taiwan with no available efficacy data.