Google delays return to office to January

Google is postponing its voluntary return to the office to Jan. 10, CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post Tuesday.

The news comes as several tech companies including Amazon and Apple reassess return to office plans amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Pichai said the extension will offer workers more flexibility and said that beyond Jan. 10 the company will allow countries and different locations to decide when to end the voluntary work-from-home conditions with at least a 30-day notice.

"The road ahead may be a little longer and bumpier than we hoped, yet I remain optimistic that we will get through it together," Pichai said.

This is the company's third delay. Last December, Google delayed its return to offices to Sept. 1, after which employees would be required to work in person for at least three days a week.

In July, Pichai announced a second delay, to Oct. 18, and announced returning workers would be required to get the vaccination.