Millions of Americans will lose unemployment benefits this weekend

Millions of people are poised to lose their unemployment benefits this weekend, when federal pandemic-era policies will end after almost 18 months.

Congress authorized a historic expansion of the country's safety net for jobless individuals in March 2020 to manage the fallout of the Covid-fueled economic downturn.

Lawmakers twice extended those temporary expansions, which increased the number of people eligible for unemployment benefits and raised the amount of weekly aid for recipients.

Absent of congressional action, that aid will lapse after Saturday or Sunday, depending on state administrative rules. Lawmakers seem unlikely to extend the policies for a third time given improvements in the economy and labor market in recent months.

If that happens, about 8.8 million Americans will lose their benefits entirely, according to an estimate from The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank.

Another 3 million or so will see their aid reduced by $300 a week, the group projects. The average person would get about $321 a week without the supplement, or about 38% of their pre-layoff wage, according to Labor Department data.

"We're cutting benefits off when many, many individuals are still relying on them," according to Till von Wachter, an economics professor at the University of California Los Angeles and director of the California Policy Lab.

"This is sort of a recurring problem in American recessions. We ask politicians to come up with benefit programs, and they set end and start dates," he added. "They're set in advance and have nothing to do with how the economy is."