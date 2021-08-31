South Korea becomes first country to curb Google and Apple's payment dominance in landmark ruling

Visitors look at Apple Inc. iPhones and iPads on display at the SK Telecom Co. T Factory flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2021.

South Korea has become the first country to impose curbs on Google and Apple's payment policies that force developers to only use the tech giants' proprietary billing systems.

Those policies usually require developers to pay Google and Apple a commission as high as 30% in every transaction.

The South Korean parliament approved a bill on Tuesday that will ban major app store operators — like Google and Apple — from requiring developers to use their payment systems to process the sale of digital products and services.

It means that developers can avoid paying commission to Google and Apple by directing users to pay via alternate platforms.

A Google spokesperson said its service fee "helps keep Android free, giving developers the tools and global platform to access billions of consumers around the world."

"We'll reflect on how to comply with this law while maintaining a model that supports a high-quality operating system and app store, and we will share more in the coming weeks," the Google spokesperson added.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The law, sometimes referred to as the Anti-Google Law, was submitted to parliament last August, according to Yonhap News.

Some 180 lawmakers out of 188 voted in favor of passing amendments made to the Telecommunications Business Act, Reuters reported.

Media reports last week said the legislation and judiciary committee of the National Assembly approved revisions of a bill aimed at stopping app store operators from forcing developers to use specific payment systems.