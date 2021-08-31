What to watch today: S&P 500 looks to cement longest monthly win streak in nearly 4 years

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

South Korea's parliament passed a bill Tuesday to curb the payment policies of Apple and Alphabet's Google that force developers to only use the tech giants' proprietary billing systems. The measure, when signed into law, will make South Korea the first country to go after major app store operators, which can charge commissions as high as 30% on in-app transactions. (CNBC) President Joe Biden plans to address the nation Tuesday afternoon about his decision not to prolong the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. The U.S. has finished its evacuation efforts from Kabul's airport, effectively ending America's longest war. The nearly two-decade conflict began not long after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In the final weeks of the U.S. troop and diplomatic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the civil government fell to the Taliban. (CNBC) Power outages from Hurricane Ida could take weeks to fix in some parts of Louisiana, according to officials. Ida ravaged the region's power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana customers in the dark. Power outages and widespread flooding slowed efforts Tuesday by energy companies to assess damages at oil production facilities, ports and refineries, many of which were shuttered ahead of the storm. (AP)



A wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, hours after the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate. Communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave. The threat of fire is so widespread in the region that the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17. (AP) A CDC scientist said Monday the data needed to properly evaluate Covid vaccine boosters for the general population is limited; even as the president pressures health officials to clear the additional shots for wide distribution beginning the week of Sept. 20. The CDC emphasized that vaccinating the unvaccinated should be a "top priority," adding that delivery of booster doses to vaccinated individuals should not deter outreach to those who remain unprotected from the virus. (CNBC)



Moderna's (MRNA) Covid vaccine produced more than twice the number of antibodies as the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine, according to a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association. Moderna rose 1.4% in the premarket. Shares had been under pressure recently after the suspension of 1.63 million doses in Japan on contamination concerns. (MarketWatch) Elizabeth Holmes, founder and ex-CEO of Theranos, goes on trial on allegations of defrauding investors and patients. Jury selection begins on Tuesday in San Jose federal court. Holmes, a one-time billionaire on paper, is facing 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty. (CNBC)

