$18 billion Fanatics shocked the sports world with its MLB trading card deal -- here's what's next for the company ahead of the IPO

In this article TPT-GB

Fanatics Founder/Executive Chairman Michael Rubin attends Fanatics Super Bowl Party at College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Sports merchandising company Fanatics shocked the sports world last month after securing trading card rights for Major League Baseball, the National Football league and the National Basketball Association. Most notably, Fanatics' deal with MLB terminated a decades-long partnership with Topps and possibly caused the end of Topps' plans to go public through a SPAC with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II. It also sent Topps owner and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner back to the drawing board to contemplate the next move -- if there is one. Panini, which had the NFL trading card license since 2016 and NBA's since 2009, will also lose rights to Fanatics. The string of deals highlights how Fanatics, under CEO Michael Rubin, plans to expand beyond the sportswear and into collectibles, sports betting and even broadcasting sports games. It's already attracted big-name investors like Jay-Z to go along with its $18 billion private valuation ahead of an anticipated IPO. Here's how Fanatics landed the partnerships and what it means for the company moving forward.

Fanatics adding another piece to the puzzle

Rubin's move ends historic sports partnerships, which the NBA already proved aren't carved in stone. Last May, the NBA dropped basketball maker Spalding, a partner for more than 30 years, and linked with Wilson to manufacture its basketballs. MLB made the next move when it aligned with Fanatics for trading cards. Sports leagues like Fanatics' moat around its products, and the company is already aligned with most leagues and teams to manufacture soft and hardgoods merchandise, including sports jerseys. The pandemic forced all leagues to re-examine business deals to maximize profits after taking substantial losses. Fanatics also had to rethink its business as live sporting events were suspended early in the pandemic. According to people familiar with Fanatics' plans, the company contemplated expanding last summer to add more pillars to its operation. Fanatics already dominates vertical and e-commerce in sports, mainly with all of its MLB rights. But it also saw an opportunity in the trading card market. Fanatics declined to comment on this story.

Topps trading cards are arranged for a photograph in Richmond, Virginia. Jay Paul | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The sports trading card business is projected to reach $98.7 billion by 2027, according to Verified Market Research. In 2021, the sector has been especially active, with Babe Ruth's classic baseball card setting a record. Even Luka Doncic's rookie card set an auction record. Entering trading cards also aligns with Fanatics' plans to build its name in the NFT collectibles sector through Candy Digital. To secure the new deals, Fanatics provided equity to leagues and player unions that is guaranteed to bring at least $1 billion in revenue over the duration of the partnerships. Leagues do not have equity in their current deals with trading card companies. Fanatics' plan for the physical trading card space is to expand it by opening the market to leverage it more via direct-to-consumer offerings, according to people familiar with the matter. For example, should collectors purchase a trading card, they'll be able to insure the asset, grade, store and even put them on a on marketplace to sell or trade -- all through Fanatics. The company would likely collect transaction fees, and leagues will also get valued data they crave. Speculation on Wall Street suggest Fanatics will also attempt to buy one of the trading card companies. Panini is valued at $1.3 billion according to PitchBook, and there's firms Upper Deck, and Texas-based Leaf Trading Cards. Acquiring the competition would resemble an acquisition Fanatics completed in 2017 when it purchased VF Corp's licensed sports group for roughly $225 million. That deal included the Majestic Athletic brand, and it came right after Fanatics took Majestic's MLB apparel rights.

Robert Kraft, Jay-Z and Mike Rubin attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Kevin Mazur | Getty Images

Still business on the table