Asia stocks set for mixed start as investors await private survey on Chinese factory activity in August

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors look ahead to the release of a private survey on Chinese factory activity in August.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,080 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,100. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,089.54.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks appeared poised for a positive start. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,444, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,534.90.

Australia's GDP data for the second quarter is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.