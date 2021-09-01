Elijah McClain case: 3 Colorado cops, 2 paramedics charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide in Black man's death

In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colo.

Three Colorado police officers and two paramedics were charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a young Black man, the state's attorney general said Wednesday.

McClain, 23, died less than a week after being stopped by cops while walking on a street in Aurora, Colorado, on Aug. 24, 2019, put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine, a sedative.

Police had confronted the massage therapist after getting a 911 call that reported McClain was acting suspiciously, wearing a mask and waving his arms.

"I can't breathe, please," McClain pleaded with cops as they restrained him, police video shows.

The amount of ketamine injected into McClain in an effort to sedate him was appropriate for a man 50 pounds heavier than his 140-pound frame, according to an independent investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora.

Aurora police have said that McClain "resisted contact, a struggle ensued, and he was taken into custody."

McClain's father, LaWayne Mosley, in a statement after the charges were announced, said, "Nothing will bring back my son, but I am thankful that his killers will finally be held accountable."