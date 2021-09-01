Here's how to turn $100 per month into more than $150,000 by the time you retire
Even an extra $100 per month invested in a retirement account can equal a six-figure payout when you are ready to retire.
CNBC crunched the numbers and we can tell you how much investing an extra $100 a month now will equal when you are ready to retire.
Just a few things to remember: These numbers assume you put the money in a retirement account, will get a 4% return on your investments and will retire at age 67.
Check out this video for a full breakdown of how much your savings will grow over time.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.