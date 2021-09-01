Global investor Mark Mobius expects money to keep flowing to stocks even if the Fed tightens

Emerging markets investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Wednesday he expects money to continue finding its way into equities even if the Federal Reserve tightens its highly accommodative monetary policy later this year.

"If the money is going to be pulled out of markets generally, then that's a risk. But what I see is that the Fed is moving very, very slowly. That's one thing. The other thing is that it's no more about the Fed. It's about money supply generally," Mobius said in an interview on "Closing Bell."

The Fed is likely to start cutting back on its monthly bond purchases in a process known as tapering at some point before year-end. The U.S. central bank is currently buying $120 billion a month of bonds, part of an emergency policy regime put in place last year as the worsening Covid pandemic unsettled financial markets and damaged economies.

Investors are bracing for a shift in Fed policy, with some Wall Street strategists believing the commencement of tapering could cause a notable pullback in stocks.

Mobius suggested markets should be able to weather any storm.

"If you look at the fact that money supply is up 30% only in the U.S., you'll realize that globally we have a lot of money sloshing around, and I think that money is going to continue going into the markets," said Mobius, founding partner of London-based Mobius Capital Partners. "And don't forget all of the cryptocurrencies creating lots of liquidity as well."