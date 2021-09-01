September is the toughest month for stocks, but this time could be different

A view of the New York Stock Exchange Building on Wall Street in Downtown Manhattan in New York City.

September is the worst month, but it may not matter.

It's an old trader saw: September is the worst month of the year.

It's true. Since 1945, September has been the worst month, on average, for the S&P 500:

S&P 500: worst months

(Avg. since 1945)

September down 0.56%

February down 0.15%

August up 0.03%

Source: CFRA

Here's the problem: It hasn't worked very well recently. September has been up three of the last four years:

S&P 500: September

2020: down 3.9%

2019: up 1.7%

2018: up 0.4%

2017: up 1.9%

A lot of the old seasonal trading rules (sell in May and go away, the January effect, best six months trade, etc.) have not worked as well in the last few years.

Some believe these old saws are being disrupted by the oceans of cash the Federal Reserve has been showering on the economy since the financial crisis in 2008.

"There is so much liquidity out there," Art Cashin from UBS told me.