OpEd: Supply chain delays won't be easily fixed and trouble will continue into next year

The CMA CGM Marco Polo, an Explorer class container ship is aided by a tug boat as it crosses under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, to enter New York Harbor as seen from Brooklyn, New York, U.S., May 20, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The world economy runs on global supply chains. But that system is now in trouble, and the troubles will increase. Our analysis at IHS Markit of shipping, port, and manufacturing data finds that the worsening delays will continue well into 2022. Moreover, pessimism is growing among shipping executives – some now expecting the disruption to continue even into 2023. Until recently, consumers never needed to give a single thought to how the products they buy actually get to them. No longer. The spreading disruption of supply chains explains why on-line purchases are taking longer to arrive, why there's vacant space on store shelves, and why the furniture you ordered is taking months instead of weeks to arrive.

Disruption caused inflation

This disruption is one of the main reasons for the surge in inflation. IHS Markit's latest PMI survey of global manufacturing finds that the delays in delivery times are the most severe ever recorded, going back a quarter century. This unprecedented situation is causing prices to rise at one of the fastest rates in a decade. The disruption began with the economic upheaval of the pandemic. But it is now being made worse by the strength of the economic rebound, a shortage of workers, and a transportation system that is overstressed. At the heart of the shipping problem are more than 20 million metal containers. They carry about half of world trade - everything from electronic goods and furniture to auto parts and seafood. Over the last three decades, the global system has become much more complex and highly interdependent. Over this time China has emerged as the linchpin of the whole system. It is either the source of manufactured goods or the assembler of components shipped in from other Asian countries. Today, 42% of all the containers arriving in the U.S. come from China, which is home of seven of the 10 largest container ports in the world. The disruption began last year when Americans and Europeans were locked down in their homes. No longer able to spend money on services, but with household savings surging, they spent instead on household improvement and electronic goods, much of it ordered online.

Ports clogged up

The shipping companies and ports were not equipped to deal with the flood of containers. The situation was made more difficult by the shortage of workers owing to Covid. That is when ports began to clog up. The economic rebound that began with widespread vaccinations has proved to be very strong. Delta variant notwithstanding, IHS Markit now projects 2021 global GDP growth of 5.7%, compared to the 3.4% decline in the Covid shut-down year 2020. That has added to the pressure on the system. Containers shipped from Asia have grown at a rapid rate each month since August of last year. Previous disruptions to global shipping have been temporary. Not this time. Instead, it has been one thing after another. In March, a huge container ship became stranded in the Suez Canal, disrupting trade flows between Asia and Europe. Then Covid forced a partial shutdown of one of the world's largest ports in China and then of China's second largest container port. A major U.S. railroad suspended all container movements from the U.S. West Coast owing to a bloated backlog in Chicago.

A worker gestures as a crane lifts goods for export onto a cargo vessel at a port in Lianyungang, China, February 13, 2019. Reuters

Now factories in Vietnam, which have become important suppliers both to China and directly to the world, have stopped working as the Vietnamese army enforces a lockdown because of a Covid surge. The next blow could be even worse: shutdowns of Chinese factories to contain the delta variant in mainland China. The whole global system is choked in the face of what Gene Seroka, the head of the Port of Los Angeles calls "unrelenting consumer demand." Warehouses in China and on the West Coast have run out of space. Fully loaded container ships are being forced to wait for berth space at anchorages off the largest U.S. port gateway, Los Angeles/Long Beach, as well as several other ports in North America, Asia and Europe. Forty-nine container ships were idled at anchor off of Los Angeles/Long Beach as of Aug. 29, the most ever, and up from just nine on June 18. All of this disruption is cumulative. It comes as volumes continue to rebound due to the strong recovery. It is effectively reducing capacity across the container supply chain by substantially slowing the movement of vessels and containers around the world.

Freight rates spike