TSA airport screenings drop to lowest since May as travel and fares fall

Summer travel season is fading, driving down airfares and raising questions about demand in the coming weeks when business travel would normally pick up.

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 1.35 million people on Tuesday, the fewest since May 11. Travel demand usually falls in late summer as children return to school, but airline executives at Frontier, Southwest, American and Spirit last month warned that they would miss revenue or profit forecasts because of weaker bookings, a trend they blamed on rising cases of the delta variant of Covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday advised unvaccinated people against traveling during Labor Day weekend.