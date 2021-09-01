WHO presses world leaders to hold off on Covid booster shots through September

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020.

The World Health Organization asked world leaders again to hold off on administering Covid-19 boosters for at least another month to give poorer nations the chance to inoculate more of their populations with first doses.

More than 5 billion shots have been administered globally, with 75% of them administered in just ten countries, according to the WHO.

"That's why I have called for a moratorium on boosters, at least until the end of this month to allow those countries that are furthest behind to catch up," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing Wednesday.