American Eagle shares drop after revenue falls short, e-commerce sales slow from last year

American Eagle shares tumbled Thursday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue short of analysts' estimates, as its e-commerce business decelerated compared with the prior year.

Its shares were down 9% in premarket trading on the news.

American Eagle's earnings, however, came in ahead of expectations. The company, which also owns the Aerie lingerie brand, said reduced promotions and controlled costs helped fuel its profitability over the summer months.

Here's how American Eagle did for the quarter ended July 31 compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, using Refinitiv estimates:

Earnings per share: 60 cents adjusted vs. 55 cents expected

Revenue: $1.19 billion vs. $1.23 billion expected

American Eagle's net income rose to $121.5 million, or 58 cents per share, from a loss of $13.8 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, it earned 60 cents per share, ahead of the 55 cents that analysts had been looking for.

Revenue grew 35% to $1.19 billion from $883.5 in the year-ago period. That came in short of analysts' forecast for $1.23 billion.

Aerie revenue of $336 million was up 34% from a year earlier. American Eagle revenue rose 35% to $846 million over the same period.

Digital sales fell 5% from 2020 levels. Last summer, many consumers opted to shop online rather than visit stores due to the Covid pandemic. Digital revenue jumped 66% on a two-year basis, American Eagle said.

The company did not offer an outlook in its earnings press release.

As of Wednesday's market close, American Eagle shares are up nearly 50% year to date. The company's market cap is $5.04 billion.