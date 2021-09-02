Watch space company Firefly launch its Alpha rocket for the first time

[The livestream is slated to begin at 8pm EDT. Please refresh the page if you do not see the video player above.]

Space company Firefly is aiming to launch its Alpha rocket for the first time on Thursday evening, lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Standing at 95 feet tall, Firefly's Alpha rocket is designed to launch as much as 1,000 kilograms of payload to low Earth orbit – at a price of $15 million per launch. This puts Firefly in the "medium-lift" category of rockets, pitting it against several other companies including Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, ABL Space and Relativity Space.