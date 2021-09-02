Joe Manchin voted to advance the $3.5 trillion budget bill — now he says Democrats should press pause

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, center, speaks with members of the media following a meeting with Texas Democrats outside of his hideaway office in the basement of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Sen. Joe Manchin just made it clear Democrats have work to do to win his vote for their sprawling economic plan — and prevent President Joe Biden's agenda from collapsing.

The West Virginia Democrat on Thursday urged party leaders to "pause" their consideration of a massive $3.5 trillion spending bill. Democrats aim to approve the measure, which would invest in climate policy and social programs, in the coming weeks without Republican support.

Manchin voted last month to pass a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, the first step in the reconciliation process that allows Democrats to move forward without the GOP. At the time, he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., signaled they would oppose the final bill unless the price tag was slashed.

Manchin went a step further Thursday in calling for a "strategic pause" in moving forward with the plan. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the senator cited concerns about inflation and debt.

"I, for one, won't support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs," Manchin wrote.

The senator did not rule out voting for a smaller bill. He ended the piece noting that "by placing a strategic pause on this budgetary proposal, by significantly reducing the size of any possible reconciliation bill to only what America can afford and needs to spend, we can and will build a better and stronger nation for all our families."